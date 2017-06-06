Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Heikki Lahdensuo appointed Chief Information Officer of Pöyry

PÖYRY PLC Press release 6th June 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Heikki Lahdensuo has been appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO), Pöyry PLC as of 12th June 2017. Heikki will report to Anja McAlister, Head of Transformation and Strategy and member of Pöyry's Group Executive Committee. Heikki takes on the CIO position from Vesa Erolainen who will be leaving the business to work for Metso.

"I am very excited to be joining Pöyry," says Heikki Lahdensuo. "Pöyry knows that delivering an excellent client experience is enabled by providing its experts with access to the right tools, systems and support. I am looking forward to working together with Pöyry's talented team of information technology professionals who play such a vital role to the company's success."

"Heikki has the right combination of leadership experience and technology competence that is required to take our IT function to the next level," says Anja McAlister, Head of Transformation and Strategy. "Pöyry's Vision is to be 'The connected company'. I am confident that Heikki will contribute to Pöyry's overall development, taking advantage of the latest advancements in digitalisation to empower our intrapreneurs to create smart solutions."

Heikki brings extensive experience of leading Information Management functions in international companies, including Oriola-KD Corporation, where he was CIO, and Nokia, where he led an application and support unit.

Further information:

Anja McAlister

Head of Transformation and Strategy, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +41 76 356 2465

Rebecca Bleasdale

Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +44 7969 981163

Did you know? Pöyry's enabling clients to take advantage of digitalisation from pioneering blockchain technology for the energy sector to intelligent cybersecurity solutions that protect clients' operations.





About Poyry Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company that delivers smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately, Poyry has 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices. www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

Photo_Heikki_Lahdensuo_CIO_PoyryPLC (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2110439/802112.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

