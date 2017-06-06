BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 6
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ALAN THOMSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/CHAIRMAN
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BODYCOTE PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p
GB00B3FLWH99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES UNDER DRIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-06-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)