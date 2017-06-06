sprite-preloader
WKN: 1059 ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
06.06.2017 | 10:45
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 6

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameALAN THOMSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/CHAIRMAN
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES UNDER DRIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
782p509
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction2017-06-02
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

