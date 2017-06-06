FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Selects Premiere Photojournalist ICON SPORTSWIRE as Live-Action Image Provider

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CNSX: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") FanDom Sports Media announces the arrangement to have Icon Sportswire be the sole provider of live-action sports images to the Company.

An editorial pic trendsetter, at the forefront of the drastic shift from film to digital sports photography, Icon Sportswire will provide their custom-designed technology for use on both the FanDom Sports Online and App platforms. With Icon Sportswire's extensive coverage of sporting events ranging from Major League Baseball to NFL Football, as well as most NCAA Sports, they are well positioned to provide the Company with access to award-winning photographers having a broad range of photographic specialties.

FanDom Sports CEO, Blair Naughty notes "Working closely with a forward thinking organization such as Icon Sportswire, is simply another building block to our foundation for the development of a fan-focused, sports content digital product. With our goal of providing the most engaging platform for the most enthusiastic sports audiences, it is only a natural fit to utilize Icon Sportswire's cutting edge image technology."

About Icon Sportswire.

Icon Sportswire is a photojournalist wire service regularly providing content to all the major national and international publications such as Sports Illustrated, Time Magazine, Wall Street Journal and ESPN. Their daily coverage for major sporting events has positioned them as the primary resource of sports images for thousands of websites, newspapers and magazines.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

FanDom Sports is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All Day, Every Day.

The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes!

With the FanDom Sports App - you fight with your thumbs, not your fists!

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate.

Our unique approach will blend curated content with user generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

