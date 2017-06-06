Tamarack Advisors: Biolargo's Odor-No-More to Revolutionize Waste Handling Industry with Industrial Odor Control Product - CupriDyne(R) Clean

"Finally an Industrial Odor Control Product that Actually Works"

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Anyone who's taken the trash out to the garbage cans knows that trash smells. And, we're thankful when the trash truck comes by once a week to collect it. The waste handling industry, which exceeds $75 Billion annually in the U.S. makes our smelly trash and sewage "go away" without us giving it a second thought. While our trash and sewage seems to magically disappear from our lives, we know it has to end up somewhere. This "somewhere" is usually a landfill or wastewater treatment plant and more recently with new laws and regulations, a composting or recycling facility. On the way there, our trash passes through a "transfer station", probably not far from where you live. These facilities - transfer stations, landfills, wastewater treatment plants and the like - harbor some of the more putrescent odors on the planet. In fact, with increasing urbanization and population growth, many US neighborhoods are close enough to these facilities to be impacted by these strong, far-reaching odors, resulting in frequent complaints, regulatory violations, and litigation. According to Waste360, the leading information, event, commerce and education provider to the solid waste, recycling, organics industries, "a survey reveals that odors continue to trouble the solid waste industry" and "odor has even been referred to as the Achilles heel of composting."

Foul odors are a natural result of decomposing organic material that is a major constituent in trash and sewage. Common problematic odor-causing compounds found in such material include hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), that smells like rotten eggs, ammonia, (NH 3 ), that smells like a cat litter box, fatty acids, mercaptans, and other malodors including volatile organic compounds.

To combat regulatory violations and neighbor lawsuits, the waste handling industry has historically relied on odor control products that use strong fragrances (e.g., citrus or cherry) to try to overpower unpleasant odors. Some companies have installed expensive covers and enclosures to mitigate the negative impact of odors on their neighbors. But, while solutions like these have historically been considered the "best available," these old strategies do not go to the root of the problem - the odor-causing compounds themselves - and therefore tend to fail. While some enzyme-based solutions do eliminate some odor-causing compounds, they often have a limited range of activity, and can take a while to work.

The industry has operated so long without a suitable technical solution that they are understandably skeptical when a new product emerges with claims that it actually dismantles and eliminates the odor causing elements. However, one newcomer to the industry is now gaining traction and awareness of its odor-elimination claims…

CupriDyne Clean Finding Welcome Market

Word is spreading in the waste services industry that BioLargo's CupriDyne Clean is the only industrial odor control product that actually eliminates foul odors by oxidizing the compounds that cause them while remaining safe, easy to use, and affordable. Just a few weeks ago, BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) announced that its subsidiary Odor-No-More had signed a "National Purchasing Agreement" (NPA) with one of the largest solid waste and recycling companies in North America to be able to provide them with their revolutionary odor control product CupriDyne Clean. Additional details were highlighted in a trade press release by Waste360. Just weeks later, the company reported that it had signed its second top 10 waste industry company to an NPA. Management recently reported in an interview by Uptick Newswire that more contracts with leading companies are in the works and sales had started to grow.

In a special Waste360 report, Joseph Provenzano, President of BioLargo's Odor-No-More division explained, "CupriDyne Clean oxidizes all volatile organic compounds (VOCs), amines, sulfur compounds, fatty acids, and mercaptans prevalent at sites that process organics. Our products are broad spectrum and work indiscriminately on all organically derived odors. They eliminate odors rather than cover them. Most other industry products use fragrance to mask odors, often exacerbating the problem. Our products are not masking agents. Rather, this green technology breaks down odorous compounds through oxidation. Odor reduction is immediate and it is safe."

The Waste360 special report adds, "Odor-No-More's patented product line features CupriDyne Clean, an odor control solution tailored to integrate within a site's operations, whether it is a landfill, composting facility, materials recovery facility (MRF), transfer station, or wastewater treatment plant. Scientifically-proven and eco-friendly, CupriDyne Clean can be dispensed through misting systems, portable sprayers and/or water trucks to accommodate current infrastructure, each available in varied sizes."

In the article, "BioLargo Subsidiary Odor-No-More Finds Welcome Market: Executes National Purchasing Agreement with Leading Waste and Recycling Service Company" Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo commented, "Our claim that CupriDyne Clean is the top performing, safe and sustainable odor control product in the waste industry today continues to be supported by our performance trials and sales with leading waste handing companies. Our start in this industry was a pretty humble beginning. We made a key contact through SustainOC, a regional trade association in Southern California where we serve on the board with industry business leaders. A regional executive from one of the biggest companies in the world requested that we develop a product for this industry and later witnessed our first onsite trail to validate its performance. Having witnessed the results, he turned to our team, offered a handshake and commented, 'Congratulations, you are going to revolutionize the waste-handling industry.' To offer some temper to our enthusiasm, as great as that prediction sounds, we then had to set about the task building out the product line, developing infrastructure, performance data, a marketing campaign and delivery processes to support this enormous and demanding industry. That work continues. Having broken through a major barrier to entry, our national purchasing agreements designate us as an approved vendor and allows us to initiate sales and service efforts to all of their operations without any formal guarantee of purchase volumes. We have much work to do to support this and every other opportunity like this, as we serve our important and valuable customers. Stay tuned to watch us build our business."

CupriDyne will compete with a large number of vendors providing strong fragrance masking solutions and traditional enzyme-based industrial odor control products offered by General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW). GE offers ProSweet Odor Solutions and Dow offers Versene.

Unmanageable odors can be a public relations nightmare for waste industry operators. In an industry that did not believe there was a solution that can actually eliminate troublesome systemic odors, finding an industrial odor control product that actually works sounds… 'revolutionary'.

BioLargo is certainly a company to watch. It is a science and technology company with multiple irons in the fire, with its focus on clean air, clean water and advanced wound care. With this news, it seems BioLargo found a welcome market for its industrial odor control product CupriDyne Clean. (www.cupridyne.com)

