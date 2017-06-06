NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - In a new, first of its kind analysis of combined offline and online consumer conversations, Engagement Labs released its TotalSocial® rankings on the top performing household consumer brands in the U.S. The analysis finds that all of the brands in the household consumer packaged goods category perform better offline (face-to-face conversations) than online (social media).

The rankings are based on Engagement Labs' proprietary TotalSocial data, which continuously measures the most important drivers of brand performance with respect to social media and word of mouth conversations.

Colgate, the TotalSocial leader in the category, takes the top spot due to its above-average scores across the board. In particular, the brand's strong offline TotalSocial performance stands well ahead of the rest of the field. More specifically, Colgate is among the top performers in the category with regard to offline sentiment as well as offline brand sharing, suggesting that its media and marketing initiatives are making their way into people's word of mouth conversations. However, the same is not true for online brand sharing, where the brand falls behind others. Therefore, in order for the brand to increase its visibility on social media, there needs to be more shareable social content that resonates with its followers.

According to the Engagement Labs' report, a number of these household consumer brands have above-average offline volume scores, indicating that consumers speak about these brands quite frequently face-to-face. On the other hand, they have well below-average online volume scores, which present an opportunity for these brands to better engage with its customers via social media. However, one exception is Tide. Tide has the highest online score which can be attributed to its CleanPledge campaign, which encouraged consumers to be energy efficient when it comes to doing laundry. As part of the campaign, the Company donated $250,000 to WWF's global conservation efforts.

In general, consumers say positive things about household consumer brands, as sentiment is quite strong for this market segment. Dawn, ranked six on TotalSocial, has the highest sentiment in the category both online and offline.

"People often assume that the top performing social brands come only from 'sexy' categories like technology or automotive or media, which are often associated with new, break through innovations. The truth, however, is that brands in any category can earn high consumer engagement. And we see that with some of these household consumer brands, especially Colgate," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.

Keller continued, "It is more important than ever for brands to humanize themselves and be in touch with consumer's emotional interests, such as environmental issues -- which is what we see with Dawn's cause marketing campaign 'Save Wildlife' where Dawn has donated more than 100,000 bottles of dishwashing liquid, which has been proven to be the most effective when cleaning oiled animals, to its wildlife partners, and Tide's WWF global conservative efforts. While everyday household items are a necessity, creating impactful marketing campaigns will enable brands to connect with consumers and remain part of their conversations, both online and offline."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial ® company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and the world's only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

