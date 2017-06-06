Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 May to 02 June 2017.
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|31/05/2017
|FR0010313833
|1000
|93,500
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|01/06/2017
|FR0010313833
|1461
|93,486
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|2 461
|93,492
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: http://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2016
