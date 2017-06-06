Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 May to 02 June 2017.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 31/05/2017 FR0010313833 1000 93,500 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/06/2017 FR0010313833 1461 93,486 XPAR TOTAL 2 461 93,492

