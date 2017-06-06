Research and Markets - Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market, Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2022 Featuring Alcon, Allergan, Glaukos, Ivantis & Santen Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market (By Target, By Surgery, By End User, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - By Target, By Surgery, By End User, By Region, By Country" report to their offering.

Over the recent years, the global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of iStent device by Glaukos which was the only commercially available device in United States has witnessed rapid growth post its FDA approval in 2012. Globally, the growth in micro-invasive glaucoma surgery device market is driven by several MIGS devices entering the market in next five years, rising number of glaucoma patients and rapidly aging population.

The market chiefly driven by several MIGS devices entering the market in next five years, rising number of glaucoma patients and rapidly aging population, high safety profile and reduced dependency on prescription eye drops.



Among the targets, Trabecular Meshwork currently dominates the Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery market. Among the surgeries, Stand Alone Glaucoma surgery is projected to witness fastest growth. In terms of End User, Ambulatory Surgery Centers is predicted to grow at a higher rate than HOPDs (Hospital Outpatient Departments). Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large glaucoma population and expansion of MIGS device in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Device Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market - By Target



7. Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market - By Surgery



8. Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Market: Analysis By End User



9. Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market: Regional Analysis



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Company Profiles



- Alcon

- Allergan

- Glaukos

- Ivantis

- Santen Pharmaceuticals



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwwqc8/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716