The Company carried 332 thousand passengers on international flights in May. The number of passengers was up by 4% as compared to May last year. The capacity increase in available seat kilometres was 3%. The passenger load factor was 81.1%, increasing by 2.9 percentage points compared to the same month last year. Passengers on domestic and regional flights were 29 thousand in May, which is 12% increase from May last year. The capacity was increased by 3%. The load factor was 67.9% compared to 67.2% in May last year. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 17% between years. Cargo transport increased by 7% year-on-year. The number of sold room nights at the Company's Hotels was up by 11% from previous year. The room utilisation was 77.0%, compared to 79.4% in May last year.



INTERNATIONAL MAY 17 MAY 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 332,437 318,285 4% 1,260,198 1,105,464 14% Load Factor 81.1% 78.2% 2.9 ppt 79.3% 79.2% 0.1 ppt Available Seat KM 1,292.1 1,260.3 3% 4,863.6 4,202.8 16% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND MAY 17 MAY 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 29,470 26,357 12% 127,369 118,057 8% Load Factor 67.9% 67.2% 0.7 ppt 64.9% 69.9% -5.0 ppt Available Seat KM 15.4 14.8 3% 69.4 59.5 17% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS MAY 17 MAY 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 95.5% 97.2% -1.7 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,046 1,754 17% 10,186 9,912 3% CARGO MAY 17 MAY 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 9,632 8,979 7% 43,317 44,125 -2% (FTK'000) HOTELS MAY 17 MAY 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 28,567 24,983 14% 136,207 119,968 14% Nights Sold Hotel Room 21,994 19,839 11% 106,259 90,996 17% Nights Utilisation of Hotel 77.0% 79.4% -2.4 ppt 78.0% 75.9% 2.2 ppt Rooms



For further detailed information please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 665-8801 Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 840-7010



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634403