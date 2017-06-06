sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Vision Positioning System Market to Reach $9.25 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are DJI, ABB, Sick AG, Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Seegrid Corporation & Senion AB

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vision Positioning System Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The vision positioning system market is projected to grow from USD 5.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.25 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period. Vision positioning systems provide real-time information about the surroundings in which they are installed. Factors such as growth in usage of indoor and outdoor positioning system as well as increasing industrial automation for efficiency and lower operating expenses are driving the growth of the vision positioning system market.

Vision positioning systems consists of various components such as sensors, camera systems, markers, and other electronic components. These components are used to carry out various tasks. Camera systems is the largest and fastest-growing component subsegment of the vision positioning system market.

The vision positioning system market is segmented based on location of implementation into indoor and outdoor environment. Indoor systems are used in factories, indoor warehousing, and indoor navigation, among others. Outdoor systems are used for outdoor mapping, warehousing in container depots, drones, and military robotics. Indoor segment is the largest segment for vision positioning system market, by location.

Government regulations are a hurdle for use of drone platforms in civilian aerospace. Their widespread usage has led to privacy, security, and safety related issues. Many countries have banned usage of drones without registration.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Cognex Corporation
  • DJI
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Infsoft GmbH
  • Locata Corporation Pty. Limited
  • Omron Corporation
  • Parrot SA
  • Pepperl+Fuchs
  • Seegrid
  • Senion AB
  • Sick AG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Vision Positioning System Market, By Component

8 Vision Positioning System Market, By Location

9 Vision Positioning System Market, By Solution

10 Vision Positioning System Market, By Platform

11 Vision Positioning System Market, By Application

12 Vision Positioning System Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klfwsg/vision

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire