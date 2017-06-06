Research and Markets - Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach $80.6 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are Broadcom, Cavium, Cisco Systems, Dell, Ericsson, HP, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia Corporation & Quanta Computer

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow from USD 25.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 80.65 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.32%.

Data center operators face increased needs for scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. Hyperscale data center solutions including server, storage, networking, and software components can be added to an existing data center infrastructure as individual nodes to enable a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are fueling the growth of the hyperscale data center market as organizations are adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

The report provides detailed insights into the global hyperscale data center market, which is segmented according to solutions, services, end-users, data center size, industries, and regions. In the solutions segment, server solutions are expected to dominate the market and contribute the largest market share, whereas, in the services segment, maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The end-user segment includes cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprise users, where cloud providers are expected to have the highest market size due to increased demands for scalable infrastructure to support high-end cloud applications. The growing investments in data center technologies across the world and increasing number of data centers are further fueling the demand for hyperscale data center solutions and facilitating the growth of the hyperscale data center market.

Companies Mentioned



Broadcom Ltd.

Cavium, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Nvidia Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

Key Topics:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis, By Component



7 Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis, By End-User



8 Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis, By Data Center Size



9 Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis, By Industry



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles



