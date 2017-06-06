Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION APPLAUDS NEW SUGAR SUSPENSION AGREEMENT

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 6, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it applauds the new sugar suspension agreement negotiated by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"Ingredion supports open borders to facilitate sweetener trade. We appreciate the work of Secretary Ross and Mexico's Economy Minister Guajardo to reach an agreement on this important issue. Thanks to their cooperation and efforts, the new agreement protects against unfair trade practices while ultimately preserving U.S. jobs and cross-border market access," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion executive vice president and president, Americas.

