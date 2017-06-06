sprite-preloader
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
06.06.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION APPLAUDS NEW SUGAR SUSPENSION AGREEMENT

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 6, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it applauds the new sugar suspension agreement negotiated by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.   

"Ingredion supports open borders to facilitate sweetener trade. We appreciate the work of Secretary Ross and Mexico's Economy Minister Guajardo to reach an agreement on this important issue. Thanks to their cooperation and efforts, the new agreement protects against unfair trade practices while ultimately preserving U.S. jobs and cross-border market access," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion executive vice president and president, Americas.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602




Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

