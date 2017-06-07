Wirecard Collaborates With London-based FinTech Soldo to Launch Innovative Corporate App

MUNICH and NEWCASTLE, England, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard Card Solutions (WDCS), a subsidiary of Wirecard AG, today announces its latest collaboration with Soldo, a London-based FinTech, to provide its Corporate Expense Prepaid Mastercard. This solution is part of Soldo's multi-user spending account for businesses which can now take advantage of multiple Mastercard cards for use by employees, collaborators or company departments alongside an intuitive app and a sophisticated Admin Dashboard that allows a high degree of control. Soldo, which successfully launched its multi-user spending account for families last year, now brings the Corporate Expense prepaid Mastercard to the UK and Italian markets, targeting small to medium sized enterprises (SME), with the aim of making cash and expenditure management effortless and increasing company productivity as a result.

Soldo's Corporate Expense programme helps businesses manage their money better by giving more control over fund distribution across the company. Cardholders get notifications about spending in real time, enabling them to handle, manage and share money more efficiently. Soldo offers a safeguarding feature for all cards, allowing users to enable or disable online transactions, cash withdrawals, and oversea transactions with the single tap of an app.

"Soldo is simplifying spending with an intelligent account that will put an end to the painful process of cash advances, make bookkeeping effortless and automate receipt tracking. It's the first Business Spending account of its kind in the UK and Italy, giving financial autonomy to employees and departments while allowing the account holder to retain control via a management dashboard that ensures peace of mind with enhanced security. We are very proud to launch this innovative product together with Wirecard," said Carlo Gualandri, Founder & CEO of Soldo.

Tom Jennings, Managing Director of Wirecard card Solutions said, "Soldo have streamlined the process of managing expenditure with this simple and straight forward solution for corporates. Italy is a mature market for prepaid where the payment method is widely accepted and prepaid users represent the mass market. Wirecard are delighted to partner with Soldo to develop a solution that helps firms in Italy and the UK take better control of their spending."

The Soldo Corporate Expense Mastercard, is a general spend reloadable Mastercard product. The WDCS issued prepaid card will be linked to an account, which is operated under Soldo's own e-money licence. The programme is being rolled out in both GBP and EUR initially.

Wirecard Card Solutions is the leading issuer of innovative digitized prepaid cards in Europe. Around the prepaid cards, the company has built an innovative ecosystem of digital services that covers an end-to-end infrastructure for state-of-the-art payment apps. Wirecard Card Solutions is partnering with many of the biggest and most innovative Programme Managers in Europe, with over 300 live programmes and 3 million cards across various prepaid propositions to issue plastic and digital prepaid products including travel, GPR, gift, corporate and youth. The UK-based Company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and operates under its Electronic Money license with permissions to issue cards throughout the SEPA region. Wirecard Card Solutions accompanies its' clients throughout all stages of their business development and offers a vast array of products, services and experience needed to take a new a prepaid card programme to market.

About Wirecard AG:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about

Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Wirecard Card Solutions:

Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd (WDCS), a subsidiary of Wirecard AG, is a multi-award winning issuer of prepaid cards and products in Europe. WDCS is an FCA regulated Electronic Money institution specialising in BIN Sponsorship and is a principal member of both MasterCard International and Visa Europe. WDCS issues plastic and digital prepaid products for many of the biggest and most innovative programmes in the European marketplace. http://www.wirecard-cardsolutions.co.uk

About Soldo:

Founded in 2014 by tech veteran Carlo Gualandri and headquartered in London, Soldo is the only spending account of its kind in Europe for businesses and families that gives secure financial autonomy to everyone within a predefined group. Allowing the spending account owner to map and enable a network of spending card users, Soldo allows full control over how each card within the network is used, as well as offering maximum transparency with notifications that can be sent to alert when the cards are being used.

http://www.soldo.com

