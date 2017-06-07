Van Lanschot: Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plan



's-Hertogenbosch, 7 June 2017

On 7 June 2017 Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 150,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). On the closing price of 6 June 2017, the programme will cost a maximum €3.6 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plan.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen's 2017 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then.

Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen.

Updates on the share buy-back programme will be posted in a press release and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis (corporate.vanlanschot.nl/sharebuyback).

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi van Lanschot brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot, listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history dating back to 1737.

Disclaimer

This is an announcement pursuant to article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014.

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way of or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.

