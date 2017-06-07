DJ SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares 07-Jun-2017 / 09:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*For filings with the FCA | | |include the annex* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*For filings with issuer | | |exclude the annex* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi* | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*1. Identity of the issuer or the | Starwood European | |underlying issuer* | Real Estate Finance | |*of existing shares to which voting | Limited | |rights are* | | |*attached:* ii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*2 Reason for the notification *(please tick the | |appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | *X* | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying | | |financial instruments which may result in the | | |acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with | | |similar economic effect to qualifying | | |financial instruments | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting | | |rights | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |Other |Type 1 disclosure as per the | *X* | |(please |Transparency Directive II | | |specify): |Regulation | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*3. Full name of | Schroders plc | |person(s) subject to | | |the* | | |*notification | | |obligation:* iii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*4. Full name of | Schroder & Co. Limited | |shareholder(s)* | | |(if different from | | |3.):iv | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*5. Date of the | 05.06.17 | |transaction and date | | |on* | | |*which the threshold | | |is crossed or* | | |*reached:* v | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*6. Date on which | 06.06.17 | |issuer notified:* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*7. Threshold(s) that | Below 5% | |is/are crossed or* | | |*reached: *vi, vii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*8. Notified details:* | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* viii, ix | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Class/type |*Situation previous* |*Resulting situation after the triggering | |of* |*to the triggering* |transaction* | |*shares* |*transaction* | | | | | | |if possible | | | |using | | | |the ISIN | | | |CODE | | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | |*Number* |*Number* |*Number* |*Number of |*% of voting rights | | |*of* |*of* |*of shares* |voting* |x* | | |*Shares* |*Voting* | |*rights* | | | | |*Rights* | | | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | |*Direct* |*Direct |*Indirect|*Direct* |*Indirect* | | | | | | | | | |*xi |*xii | | | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | Ordinary | 19,314,606 | 19,314,606 | 18,652,983 | N/A |18,65| N/A | 4.974% | | | | | | |2,983| | | |GG00B79WC100| | | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*B: Qualifying Financial Instruments* | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Resulting situation after the triggering transaction* | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Type of financial* |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of |*% of voting* | |*instrument* |*date *xiii |*Conversion Period *xiv |voting* |*rights* | | | | |*rights that may | | | | | |be* | | | | | |*acquired if | | | | | |the* | | | | | |*instrument is* | | | | | |*exercised/ | | | | | |converted.* | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

|*xv, xvi | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Resulting situation after the triggering transaction* | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Type of |*Exercise |*Expiration |*Exercise/* |*Number of voting |*% of voting | |financial* |price* |date *xvii |*Conversion |rights instrument |rights *xix, xx | |*instrument* | | |period *xviii |refers to* | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | | | | |*Nominal* |*Delta*| +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Total (A+B+C)* | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Number of voting rights* |*Percentage of voting rights* | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ | 18,652,983 | 4.974% | +------------+------+-----+------+------+------+----+---------+----+---+---+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+-------+ +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the | |voting rights and/or the* | |*financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: | |* xxi | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |Schroder & Co. Limited 18,652,983 4.974% | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*Proxy Voting:* | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*10. Name of the proxy holder:* | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*11. Number of voting rights proxy | | |holder will cease* | | |*to hold:* | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*12. Date on which proxy holder will | | |cease to hold* | | |*voting rights:* | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*13. Additional |This disclosure has been made based on a | |information:* |legal entity position crossing below the 5% | | |threshold. Schroders plc's position remains | | |as per the disclosure made 15.05.2017. | | |The shares referred to in section 9 are | | |held in portfolios managed by those firms | | |on a discretionary basis for clients under | | |investment management agreements. This | | |disclosure has been calculated based on | | |issue share capital amount 375,019,398. | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*14. Contact | Chloe Talbot | |name:* | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ |*15. Contact | +44 207 658 6000 | |telephone | | |number:* | | +-----------------+----------------------+---------------------+ Language: English ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4275 End of Announcement EQS News Service 580989 07-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)