The rulings help clear the way for Brookfield's acquisition of the two yieldcos, and close a long and difficult chapter in the story of the three companies.

The separation of SunEdison and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) and TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) has been a messy divorce. Following SunEdison's collapse into bankruptcy a little more than a year ago, the two companies have slowly but surely separated their operations and finances from their sponsor, and in the process courted a new, more stable suitor in the form of Canadian asset manager Brookfield.

Yesterday a major milestone was achieved in this separation in the form of bankruptcy court approval of a March 7 settlement between TerraForm Power and Global and SunEdison, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...