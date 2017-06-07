FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Engages Lumina Global Partners for Advisory Services

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CNSX: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that they have retained Lumina Global Partners Inc. to assist in framing its corporate, financial and long-term investment messages to shareholders & investors, as well as continuing the progress of growing a strong public brand and investor base over the next 6 months. Lumina Global Partners provides corporate finance, capital advisory, director recruitment and investor relations services to public companies throughout North America, specializing in the development and execution of strategic stakeholder engagement programs.

In conjunction with the services agreement the Company has granted incentive stock options as a form of compensation. Lumina Global Partners has been granted options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.19 per share. These options expire June 4, 2022. Of the total stock options granted, one-half (1/2) 100,000 options vest immediately with the remaining options of 100,000 vest on November 30, 2017.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

FanDom Sports is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All Day, Every Day.

The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes!

With the FanDom Sports App - you fight with your thumbs, not your fists!

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate.

Our unique approach will blend curated content with user generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

To find out more about FanDom Sports, please contact corporate development at 416-453-7798.

You may also visit the Company's website at www.fandomsportsmedia.com

On Behalf of the Company

"Blair Naughty"

Blair Naughty, CEO

For additional Information:

FanDom Sports Media Corp.

Allen Ezer

Tel: 416-453-7798.

Email: info@fandomsportsmedia.com

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements due to new information or events.

SOURCE: FanDom Sports Media Corp.