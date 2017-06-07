German equipment manufacturers Laytec has been chosen by CTF solar to supply its in-line process inspection equipment to a new 80 MW CdS/CdTe thin film cell production line being developed in China.

Laytec will supply a multi station inspection system to provide precise measurements of cell structures produced on the line. According to Laytec, all key layers of the solar cell structure are monitored regarding production quality and yield.

The equipment will be installed as part of an 80 MW fab being developed in China by CTF Solar. CTF Solar is a wholly ...

