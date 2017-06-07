Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS), a global luxury fashion brand, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 8:30 AM CEST. John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the presentation.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live at www.michaelkors.com, under the Investor Relations section. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, ready-to-wear and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated, either directly or through licensing partners, in some of the most prestigious cities in the world, including New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, London, Milan, Paris, Munich, Istanbul, Dubai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

