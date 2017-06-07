Santo Mining Corporation: PODWERKS Hires North Eastern Europe Top Design Firm, One Design

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) announce today that it has retained the design services of one of the North Eastern Europe top design firms (http://www.onedesign.by). One Design a 100% women owned design firm, with master designers Kate Khotsim Co-Founder & Kristina Karnatsevich Sr. Designer are the rising giants of the design landscape in North Eastern Europe. With countless accolades and collaboration and an impressive portfolio that includes some celebrity residences, fortune 500 offices as well as of some of Eastern Europe's most forward thinking spaces they are a force to reckon with. They have captured the eyes of the international media with their eclectic style and sustainable sensibilities offering a space warmth, richness, and personality. Eurasian design magazine described Belarusian designers Kate and Kristina's work as "the most cerebral, bound to be influential." As Kate and Kristina's brilliance and sophistication spreads throughout the world; Podwerks has been selected as one of their initial American partnership projects.

Kristina Karnatsevich Sr. Designer of One Design said, "Design isn't normally a primary concern in the cannabis industry, but that is something we are going to change. With the numerous PODWERKS co-grow communities and enterprise projects coming on stream we will have many opportunities to redefine the standard spaces used and needed in the cannabis industry. We are happy to partner with Podwerks as they experience steady growth, together we will deliver that eclectic magic and emblematic sense the interiors need in the cannabis industry." (http://www.onedesign.by)

Matthew Arnett, Chief Community Officer, CCO, of PODWERKS added, "With the demand inquirers we are experiencing, especially for our Podwerks enterprise products, Kate and Kristina will have their hands full designing revolutionary spaces for cannabis growers, executive and retailers alike. I believe that the love and passion that Kate and Kristina brings to the table not just helps guarantee our continued exponential growth but ensures our most exciting, growing dreams come true."

About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a co-working space for cannabis entrepreneurs in the United States, providing the necessary framework to grow, market, and sell all cannabis related products. Our aim is to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for our tenants. All Podwerks spaces will feature three types of pods:

1-Growing pods o Nursery, Production and Drying

2-Office Space pods o Desk space, Wi-Fi, printers, copy machines, meeting rooms

3-Retail Space pods o Coffee Shop, Hardware Supply Shop, Co-op Shop



PODWERKS spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, Podwerks container pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of our tenants. Community is an essential part to Podwerks mission of Grow for Life. PODWERKS tenants can benefit from a series of social and professional events designed to foster collaboration and create a strong and expansive community. Some of these events will include speaker series, investor panels and local governments outreach, among others.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publically traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

Media contacts:

PODWERKS

Mr. Matthew Arnett

844.420.4203

media@podwerks.com

http://www.podwerks.com/

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

SOURCE: Santo Mining Corporation