ClipperData To Deliver Free EIA Forecasts For U.S. Oil & Gasoline Imports Through Intercontinental Exchange

New Service Offers Unprecedented Transparency Of Cargo Flows At A Time Of Heightened Interest In Trade Balance Forecasts & Actuals

NEW YORK, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ClipperData LLC, the global leader in crude oil and petroleum product cargo tracking, today announced an agreement with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) to provide a free, 1-day advance forecast of the Energy Information Association (EIA's) Wednesday report on U.S. crude oil and gasoline imports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519872/ClipperData_LLC_Infographic.jpg

ClipperData will deliver its 1-day advance forecast via ICE's Instant Message (IM) platform at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesdays, one day in advance of the EIA report. ClipperData will continue to provide its 5-day advance forecast as a paid service, which is also available over ICE IM. Click here to receive the FREE 1-Day Advance Forecast.

"At a time of great focus on the U.S. balance of trade, the lifting of the crude oil export ban and increased demand for ship-by-ship, grade-by-grade tracking, we are delighted to work with ICE to deliver this information," says Abudi Zein, Co-Founder and CEO of ClipperData. "This brings market transparency in the cargo space to a whole new level."

For the first time, oceangoing vessels are carrying almost 1 billion barrels of crude oil. Floating storage and "waiting cargoes" are also at historic highs creating unprecedented demand for cargo intelligence.

"This report is a new benefit for ICE's IM customers," said ICE Data Services' President and COO Lynn Martin. "We are pleased to work with ClipperData to provide our market participants timely information on cargo flows, grade-by-grade, dock-by-dock, in advance of this key oil market report each week."

In addition to providing weekly EIA forecasts, the chart below shows ClipperData's track record of historical accuracy relative to market actuals.

ABOUT CLIPPERDATA

ClipperData, headquartered in New York City, holds exclusive partnerships with the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol and Inchcape Shipping Services, the world's largest port agent. ClipperData offers the industry's most comprehensive database of waterborne - oceangoing, inland barge, ship-to-ship and floating storage - flows of all crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. ClipperData delivers unrivalled real-time transparency: by ship, grade, API gravity, volume, load/discharge port and dock, along with consignee information. www.clipperdata.com

PRESS INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Francoeur, Chief Marketing Officer

617 852 8868 • david.francoeur@clipperdata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511220/ClipperData_Logo.jpg