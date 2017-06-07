MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE: BEE) is pleased to announce the completion of trials on strawberries and indoor tomatoes in Spain, Italy, and Greece. The trials were conducted using the BVT System consisting of a bumble bee hive with proprietary dispenser technology through which BVT's proprietary plant beneficial microbe BVT-CR7 is delivered to crops using bumble bees.

Final results from the trials are being collected and will be analyzed in the coming weeks for conclusions and learnings. Initial data collected is confirming positive results from previous successful North American trials:

-- The BVT System contributes to the control of Botrytis (grey mould), a common and costly disease in strawberries -- The BVT System increases marketable yields -- The trials indicate improved shelf life of the strawberries -- In tomatoes the BVT System visually improved the health of stem wounds in the plant

Four independent contract research organizations, Eurofins, Promovert, Anadiag and Agri-2000, individually conducted the trials to prove the efficacy of the BVT System for controlling certain plant diseases and improving the productivity of strawberry and indoor tomato crops in Europe. The replicated trials were designed using the European regulatory process in mind, and the data will be used as part of the submission for European regulatory approval of BVT-CR7 (submission expected in 2018).

"Growers throughout Europe are facing increased pressure from consumers, supermarkets and regulators to reduce the use of chemical pesticides on their crops," stated Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "These trials represent an important step to validate that the BVT technology delivers new options for European growers to meet these demands. These preliminary indications are extremely positive and we look forward to analyzing the final results. The region represents a significant opportunity for the company with close to 40,000 hectares of indoor tomatoes grown across Europe and over 15,000 hectares of strawberry production in tunnels."

The Company is continuing to successfully execute on its documented growth strategy while driving towards commercialization of its proprietary system. BVT is selectively expanding its market opportunities while continuing towards securing US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulatory approval of its BVT-CR7 beneficial microbe.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

