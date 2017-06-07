sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,401 Euro		+0,004
+0,12 %
WKN: A14NAK ISIN: SE0006509949 Ticker-Symbol: E5E 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELTEL AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,405
3,485
15:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELTEL AB
ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELTEL AB3,401+0,12 %