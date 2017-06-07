Rockstone Research: Commerce Resources and Ucore Rare Metals: The Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / On Monday, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) signed a MOU with Commerce Resources Corp. (TSX.V: CCE) for the purpose of integrating feedstock from Commerce's Ashram Project with Ucore's recently announced rare earth separation facility and strategic metals complex (SMC) in Utah, USA.

Currently at $75 million CAD, Ucore enjoys one of the largest market capitalizations in the rare earth space, also due to being a development-phase company focused on beneficiation technologies with near-term potential for production. Ucore also owns one of the highest grade heavy rare earth projects within the US, the Bokan-Dotsan Ridge Deposit in Alaska, which, however, only has a limited mine life of about 11 years. The Ashram Deposit, on the other hand, has a very large tonnage, plus a simple mineralogy. Both Ucore and Commerce could soon turn out as perfect partners for the purpose of producing rare earths on US soil.

California Republican Duncan Hunter recently (March 7, 2017) introduced a bill before Congress that seeks to address the supply side imbalance, whereby the US is currently completely dependent upon a foreign source that would not be considered an ally - China - for the REEs it so desperately needs to manufacture weapons and weapons systems. "The U.S. must no longer be wholly dependent on foreign sources of strategic and critical materials," said Rep. Hunter. "The risk of this dependence on national security is too great and it urgently demands that we re-establish our depleted domestic industrial base."

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Commerce24en.pdf

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3116-Commerce-Resources-and-Ucore-Rare-Metals:-The-Beginning-of-a-Beautiful-Friendship

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Commerce24de.pdf

SOURCE: Rockstone Research