Transhipment during May 2017 In Klaipeda and and Subacius oil terminals of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) was the highest in 2017 and was growing for the third month in a row. 668 thousand tons of petroleum products were reloaded into its storage tanks during May 2017, i.e. less by 23.7 per cent compared to May 2016, when 875 thousand tons were reloaded; the reduce is explained by exceptionally high transhipment results of May 2016.



During the first five months of 2017 the Company in total reloaded 2,657 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 28.5 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 when 3,715 thousand tons were reloaded. The decline in transhipment volume is related with reduce of transit cargos from Belorussia refineries, which are currently recovering and the lag from last year is getting lower.



In May 2017 In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of the Company 1,233 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system , while in May 2016 - 1,406 thousand MWh. During the first five months of 2017 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 4,210 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2016 - 7,884 thousand MWh). The LNG terminal activity level is lower in relation with lower capacities ordered by the terminal users.



The preliminary sales revenues for May 2017 of Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals comprise EUR 3.3 million and are less by 17.5 percent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 4.0 million). The preliminary sales revenues for January-May 2017 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 14.4 million and are less by 25.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 19.3 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for May 2017 comprise EUR 5.5 million (May 2016 - EUR 5.5 million). These revenues comprise from the part of security supplement dedicated for compensation of LNG terminal exploitation expenses, as well as regasification and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal for the first five months of 2017 comprise EUR 29.5 million and increased by 3.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 28.6 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the first five months of 2017 comprise EUR 43.9 million, i.e. 8.4 per cent less compared to same period 2016 (EUR 47.9 million).



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:



May January - May -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, 2017 2016 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 668 875 -23.7% 2,657 3,715 -28.5% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and reloading, 1,233 1,406 -12.3% 4,210 7,884 -46.6% thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading in 2017 by month:



January February March April May -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 625 561 368 435 668 thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and reloading, 784 105 652 1.436 1.233 thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million:



May January - May ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klaipeda oil terminal activity 3.1 3.7 -16.2% 13.4 18.1 -26.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subacius oil terminal activity 0.2 0.3 -33.3% 1.0 1.2 -20.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.5 5.5 0.0% 29.5 28.6 3.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total: 8.8 9.5 -7.4% 43.9 47.9 -8.4% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Marius Pulkauninkas, Director of Finance and Administration Department, tel. 8 46 391763