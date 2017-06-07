Lundin Mining Corporation (Lundin Mining) will list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm which will replace currently listed Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). Scheduled listing date is June 8, 2017. All SDRs will be converted to underlying shares. The underlying ISIN for Lundin Mining derivatives will be changed whereas the trading symbol will remain unchanged ("LUMI").



