Research and Markets - Global Online Jewelry Market 2017-2021 with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, LVMH, Rajesh Exports, Richemont & Signet Jewelers Dominating

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Online Jewelry Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global online jewelry retail market to grow at a CAGR of 16.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online jewelry retail market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report includes segmentation of the market on the basis of product category and geography. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A key growth factor over the forecast period will be the compatibility of consumers with social and digital platforms. In addition, services such as free shipping and product returns that enhance consumer experience will also play a key role.

One trend in market is increasing sales of fashion jewelry through specialty and fashion e-retailers. In comparison to fine jewelry, fashion jewelry items are priced very low, mostly because fashion jewelry items do not include precious stones like diamonds or precious metals like platinum and gold, which are primarily used for making fine jewelry items. Sales of fashion jewelry items are gaining momentum through specialty and fashion e-retailers (like BlueStone, Overstock Jewelry, Ice.com, Alurez, Tiffany, Blue Nile, Jewelsouk, and CaratLane), as the demand for such items is less through pure-play e-retailers such as Amazon, eBay, and Flipkart.

According to the report, one driver in market is brand differentiation. To gain a competitive edge over their counterparts, global jewelry manufacturers are focusing on both product and process innovation. Innovation, either in the form of breakthrough (radical) innovation or in the form of incremental innovation, is the fruitful result of technological advancements. The two major technological trends being followed by jewelry manufacturers are CAD and RP.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is decreasing demand for gold jewelry. In terms of revenue, gold jewelry is the largest segment of the global jewelry market. However, the demand for gold jewelry has been declining over the last few years. The demand for gold was 4,325.14 metric tons in 2014, which posted a decrease of 4.01% compared to 2013. The demand for gold jewelry also decreased in 2014.

Key vendors

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

Other prominent vendors



Aurum Holding

Blue Nile

Emperor Watch & Jewellery

Gitanjali Gems

Kering

Titan

Tiffany

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Economic indicators



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cq7tc3/global_online





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716