Global Electric Bus Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Product Portfolio of Electric Bus Manufacturers - Research and Markets

Global electric bus market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.5% during 2017 - 2025

The policy makers of various countries are focusing on developing public transit infrastructure with no or low pollution to tackle the air pollutant emissions, mainly in the densely-populated cities and mega-cities. The developed countries are replacing their existing diesel and natural gas based public transit to zero emission buses. The surge in urbanization, along with lower operating cost of electric buses is propelling their growth in the developing countries.



The rising interest of people worldwide in the new energy vehicles and their increasing demand have led to several events and exhibitions. Such events and exhibitions are either entirely focused on electric vehicles or new energy vehicles are a part of their agenda.



Market Dynamics



Led by China, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest number of shipments in the global electric bus market in 2016. The Chinese electric bus market is expected to grow significantly, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing urbanization and development of several newly built advanced public transit systems in its smart cities.



Besides China, the Indian government has also shown its interest in using electric buses. India's leading bus player, Ashok Leyland, is expected to commercialize their circuit electric bus in India by 2017. Tata Motors, another Indian company, completed its first commercial pilot of electric bus in April 2017. In Europe, U.K., the Netherlands, France and Germany are the major markets for electric buses. In 2015, the government of U.K. launched a double decker electric bus in London. Côte d'Ivoire, Uruguay and Brazil are expected to be the early beginners in making use of electric buses in the Rest of the World region.



The premium price of electric buses is a major hindrance in their large-scale adoption in public transit infrastructure, especially within the developing countries, where regional governments are focusing more on low emission natural gas powered buses.



The global electric bus market has a consolidated structure, where the top three players held a majority share in 2016. Some of the major companies operating in the global electric bus market include Yutong Group, AB Volvo, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong, BYD, King Long, Proterra, Daimler, Solaris, Zhongtong, Ebusco, Alexander Dennis, and Ashok Leyland.



