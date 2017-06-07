sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 887162 ISIN: US7167681060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
07.06.2017 | 23:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - United States Pet Market to 2018 Featuring Mars, PetSmart & PetCo

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2017-2018" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Pet Market Outlook, Packaged Facts delivers all you need to know about the pet industry in one source. This year's edition includes the latest in market sizing and projections, hot new product trends, as well as data from the proprietary Pet Owners Survey. The report analyzes mergers and acquisitions, retail channel trends, and pet owner demographics and spending habits.

Drastic channel shifts are at play in the pet industry. Following on the heels of private equity's big bets on brick and mortar, in the form of the industry's two pet super stores - PetSmart (2014) and Petco (2015) -- the e-commerce channel began to explode with pet product sales.

Then, with brick-and-mortar sales showing weakness, PetSmart (and its private equity backers) adopted an "If you can't beat 'em, buy 'em" strategy, purchasing Chewy.com in April 2017 in what is considered the biggest e-commerce deal ever, surpassing Walmart's acquisition of Jet.com in 2016.

And over on the veterinary side of things, Mars Inc. scooped up VCA Inc. in a $7.7 billion deal in January 2017, making its already sizable presence in veterinary care even more impressive.

Going back to those first two deals, the PetSmart deal was one of the largest private equity deals of 2014 and the Petco deal was one of the largest leveraged buyouts of 2015.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary


  • Introduction
  • Market Performance
  • Industry Trends
  • Retail Trends
  • Pet Ownership Trends

2 Market Trends

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Pet Industry's Impact
  • Market Drivers
  • Sources for Pets
  • Senior, Weight Management, and Special Needs Products
  • Pampering Your Pet Family

3 Industry Trends

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Pet Services
  • Veterinary Visit Statistics
  • Oral Care Services
  • Top Service Types
  • Pet Products
  • Pet Food's Preventive Health Benefits
  • The Nonfood Pet Supplies Market

4 Retail Trends

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Channel Loyalty
  • Purchase Trends by Channel
  • The Mass-Market

5 Pet Ownership Trends

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • DogVacay
  • Facebook
  • Farmer's Medley
  • Hero's Banquet
  • K&H
  • Kroger
  • Lowe's
  • PetSmart
  • Petco
  • Petcube
  • Petmate'
  • Purina
  • Rover
  • Royal Canin
  • Stop & Shop
  • Target
  • Tylee's

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkzst8/u_s_pet_market


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire