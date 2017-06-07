Research and Markets - United States Pet Market to 2018 Featuring Mars, PetSmart & PetCo

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2017-2018" report to their offering.

Pet Market Outlook, Packaged Facts delivers all you need to know about the pet industry in one source. This year's edition includes the latest in market sizing and projections, hot new product trends, as well as data from the proprietary Pet Owners Survey. The report analyzes mergers and acquisitions, retail channel trends, and pet owner demographics and spending habits.

Drastic channel shifts are at play in the pet industry. Following on the heels of private equity's big bets on brick and mortar, in the form of the industry's two pet super stores - PetSmart (2014) and Petco (2015) -- the e-commerce channel began to explode with pet product sales.

Then, with brick-and-mortar sales showing weakness, PetSmart (and its private equity backers) adopted an "If you can't beat 'em, buy 'em" strategy, purchasing Chewy.com in April 2017 in what is considered the biggest e-commerce deal ever, surpassing Walmart's acquisition of Jet.com in 2016.

And over on the veterinary side of things, Mars Inc. scooped up VCA Inc. in a $7.7 billion deal in January 2017, making its already sizable presence in veterinary care even more impressive.

Going back to those first two deals, the PetSmart deal was one of the largest private equity deals of 2014 and the Petco deal was one of the largest leveraged buyouts of 2015.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Performance

Industry Trends

Retail Trends

Pet Ownership Trends

2 Market Trends



Chapter Highlights

Pet Industry's Impact

Market Drivers

Sources for Pets

Senior, Weight Management, and Special Needs Products

Pampering Your Pet Family

3 Industry Trends



Chapter Highlights

Pet Services

Veterinary Visit Statistics

Oral Care Services

Top Service Types

Pet Products

Pet Food's Preventive Health Benefits

The Nonfood Pet Supplies Market

4 Retail Trends



Chapter Highlights

Channel Loyalty

Purchase Trends by Channel

The Mass-Market

5 Pet Ownership Trends



