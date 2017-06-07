ATALIAN Global Services, Inc. announced today that they have acquired Aetna Integrated Services, Inc.

Aetna, an 80-year, Columbus, Ohio based company has been providing janitorial and related services in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee to a number of key clients and gaining an excellent reputation with each and every one of them.

Speaking of the acquisition, Gilles Tanneur, CEO North America and Asia, ATALIAN Global Services, Inc., stated that this marks the first of the second phase of targeted acquisitions in the US that the ATALIAN Group is committed to, following its merger with Temco Service Industries, Inc. in January 2016. "I am looking forward to a rewarding and growing presence in the US, and to have Aetna Integrated Services, a truly wonderful company, join our Group is indeed a great pleasure," he said, adding, "the acquisition of Aetna provides both an extension of our US footprint and an expansion of the services offered to better serve our customers in the States."

Paul Greenland, President of Aetna, commented that he is excited at joining forces with a truly respected global organization, thus providing the foundation for further growth for its employees.

ATALIAN Global Services, Inc. is the US division of ATALIAN Group, a leading international provider of facility services to companies in 30 countries on four continents. Based in Paris, ATALIAN Group is a family-owned company that has more than 95,000 employees with over 25,000 customers and a global annual revenue of $2 billion. Its wide range of services allows customers to outsource most management of support functions, such as facilities management, cleaning, technical maintenance and energy management, security, reception and landscaping.

