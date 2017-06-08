Global Activated Carbon Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2021 - Driven by the Emergence of APAC in Activated Carbon Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN,

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Activated Carbon Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global activated carbon market to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Activated Carbon Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of APAC in activated carbon market. Industrializing countries in APAC like China, India, and Japan will increase the demand for activated carbon. The environmental concerns in these regions are increasing, which will lead the people to adopt effective and cost-efficient methods to control it. APAC occupies high shares in both export and import of activated carbon. China is the major market for activated carbon due to its rapid industrialization.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased need for purification. Applications of activated carbon vary for different end-user segments. It is mainly used as an adsorbent to remove contaminants and impurities. Water and air purifications are the major applications driving the market. The growing industrialization increased the concern toward safe drinking water, which has risen the use of activated carbon in purification processes. EPA has enforced DBP rules focusing mainly on public water systems to reduce disinfection byproducts from drinking water. It has been widely adopted across the globe, which triggered the need for water purification in industrial nations.

Key vendors



Cabot

Calgon Carbon

Kuraray

Osaka Gas



Other prominent vendors



ADA Carbon Solutions

Albemarle

Boyce Carbon

Carbon Activated

CarboTech

DESOTEC Activated Carbon

Donau Chemie

Haycarb



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by raw materials



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 09: Market segmentation by application



PART 10: Geographical segmentation

PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



