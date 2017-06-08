TUV Rheinland becomes one of the first organization to test against automobile information security standards

COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader and independent testing services provider, today announced that it now offers information security testing for the automotive industry. Based on the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX), the company can now verify that manufacturers and service providers within the automotive supply chain meet the VDA ISA information security standard.

With this announcement, TUV Rheinland becomes one of the first organizations authorized to perform information security testing in accordance with the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA ISA, Information Security Assessment) standards. The assessment criteria used for security testing is based on the requirements of the VDA, which contains essential features of the Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) in accordance with the international ISO/IEC 27001 standard.

Information security is a critical success factor in the automotive industry. It affects not only the exchange of construction data in the processes of development, but also the functional safety of manufacturing processes, automated data exchange of networked production systems, and the availability and reliability of production. With the rise of the connected car, service providers and part suppliers must prove to their customers, at regular intervals, that they are adhering to automobile information security standards.

"We are delighted to support the TISAX initiative. Thanks to our 140+ years of experience in industrial security, we are uniquely positioned to assist our clients in making the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) more secure," said Frank Luzsicza, Executive Vice President, Information and Communication Technology, TUV Rheinland Group. "Many of our manufacturing clients and suppliers have already been conducting information security assessments on their own. With TISAX, they now have an established assessment with an industry-wide recognition."

To learn more about information security assessments of automotive service providers and suppliers, and how TUV Rheinland can assess their offerings, please visit www.tuv.com/en/tisax.

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded more than 140 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,700 employees; annual turnover is more than EUR 1.9 billion. For more than 15 years, TUV Rheinland has been supporting the private and public sector with comprehensive consulting and solution expertise in IT, cyber security and telecommunications through digital transformation processes. Core business areas include IT services and cyber security, telecommunications solutions and HR services, management consulting, data center services and R&D management. With more than 600 specialists around the world, TUV Rheinland provides strategic consulting, design and process optimization through to implementation, operation, and certification of systems.

A high level of technological expertise, comprehensive experience in key industries and strategic partnerships with market leaders enable them to create innovative and future-proof ICT solutions.

