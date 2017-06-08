Deployment to Improve Productivity and Data Security for Manufacturing and Engineering Employees across the Enterprise

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced a renewed agreement with Rockwell Collins to extend their PLM journey using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as the PLM foundation. Rockwell Collins is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative aviation and high-integrity solutions for both commercial and government applications.

Rockwell Collins is currently deploying ENOVIA and EXALEAD applications from Dassault Systèmes' "Co-Design to Target" industry solution experience to build a PLM environment for its engineering and technology sectors around the world. Rockwell Collins invested in Dassault Systèmes' technologies to improve collaboration across its research, development and manufacturing processes, streamline workflows and change management, and help manage its internal costs for increasingly complex systems. Dassault Systèmes' solution operates seamlessly on a secure government cloud environment, a vital requirement for Rockwell Collins.

Based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, "Co-Design to Target" is used by aerospace and defense companies to manage the increasingly complex systems required in modern aircraft, while helping satisfy program requirements. In addition to collaboration and workflow technologies, "Co-Design to Target" offers functional mockups and simulation capabilities, as well as dashboards that provide real-time access to all project information.

"The heritage of Dassault Systèmes in the aerospace and defense industry is driving innovations that transform how engineers, designers and technical experts work," said Michel Tellier, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Our investment in research and development ensures Rockwell Collins and our other customers are equipped with technology tailored exclusively for the aerospace and defense industries. Rockwell Collins chose to leverage key capabilities of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to reduce complexity in its global business. We look forward to continuing this strong collaboration with Rockwell Collins and playing an integral part in supporting its business."

About Rockwell Collins:

Rockwell Collins is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative aviation and high-integrity solutions for both commercial and government applications. Our expertise in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, mission communications, simulation and training, and information management is delivered by a global workforce, and a service and support network that crosses more than 150 countries. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

