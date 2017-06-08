Kinnevik: Results of the accelerated bookbuild of shares in Rocket Internet SE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED BELOW). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

Further to the announcement on 7 June 2017, Kinnevik AB (publ) today announced that Kinnevik Internet Lux S.Ã r.l. ("Kinnevik") has completed the placement of approximately 10.9 million shares (the "Placing Shares") in Rocket Internet SE (the "Company") to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Transaction"). The placement price is EUR 20 per share. The Placing Shares represent 6.6 percent of the Company's issued share capital and constitute Kinnevik's entire remaining shareholding in the Company.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") acted as Sole Bookrunner in the Transaction. Kinnevik's gross proceeds from the Transaction will amount to EUR 217m. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Transaction. The trade date for the Transaction is 8 June 2017 and settlement is expected to occur on 12 June 2017.

Kinnevik first invested in Rocket Internet in 2009 and invested in total EUR 155m into the Company during 2009-2013. During the five years prior to the Company's 2014 IPO, Kinnevik received EUR 510m in cash and stock dividends, and has now sold its entire shareholding for a gross aggregate EUR 426m. Kinnevik's investments and subsequent dividends and divestments correspond to an IRR of more than 90 percent, and six times Kinnevik's invested capital.

Kinnevik's acting CEO, Joakim Andersson, commented:

"Kinnevik's partnership with Rocket Internet has been instrumental in broadening Kinnevik's investment focus and in building a large and successful vertical within e-commerce, which now accounts for almost half of our portfolio. Alongside Avito and Zalando, Rocket Internet has been one of Kinnevik's most successful digital investments in recent years. We will continue to work closely with Rocket Internet in and around the companies where we remain partners and co-investors, including Global Fashion Group, Home24 and Westwing."

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 8 June 2017.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83

Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit at its heart. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

