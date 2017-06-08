Van Lanschot: Van Lanschot Kempen appoints Leonne van der Sar to its Executive Board

's-Hertogenbosch, 8 June 2017

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Leonne van der Sar will succeed Joof Verhees as member of its Executive Board per 1 August. Leonne will head up Van Lanschot Kempen's Merchant Banking activities Securities and Corporate Finance. Her appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Joof Verhees will stay with Van Lanschot Kempen in the capacity of Senior Client Adviser.

Karl Guha, Chairman of the Executive Board, said: 'We are pleased to announce the appointment of Leonne van der Sar to the Executive Board as Head of Merchant Banking. She takes on the responsibility in an important moment of our corporate history. Leonne has had a long and successful career in investment banking; we believe that she will bring to bear her considerable experience, energy and focus to the Merchant Banking activities and in doing so provide a clear strategic focus in the new era.'

Karl added: 'I'm very grateful to Joof for the excellent work he has done for Kempen and the group. He is one of the key players in building and expanding Kempen's strong name and reputation. On several occasions, he has shown real leadership and courage. A respected member of the Executive Board, he has made a major impact thanks to his market knowledge, deal-making experience and great sense of humour. I'm very pleased that he will continue his work for Van Lanschot Kempen as Senior Client Adviser.'

Joof Verhees said: 'This is the right time for me to take on a new, client-focused position. Both Kempen Securities and Kempen Corporate Finance are in good shape. We have a well-filled pipeline and our teams are well positioned in their niche markets. I'm very proud of our results of the past years and of the transformation Van Lanschot Kempen has achieved. In Leonne we have found a successor able to offer our business fresh energy and insights.'

Profile of Leonne van der Sar

Leonne van der Sar (1969) has over 20 years of financial industry experience in areas such as capital markets, corporate development and project management. Since 2014, she has been responsible for Strategy & Corporate Development at Van Lanschot Kempen, with key achievements including the sale of Delta Lloyd's stake in Van Lanschot and the acquisitions of Staalbankiers and UBS the Netherlands.

Leonne started her career as a trainee with ABN AMRO Bank, moving on to various positions at ABN AMRO Rothschild - the equity capital markets joint venture in charge of major IPOs and secondary offerings. As Managing Director there and a member of ABN AMRO's global management team, she had ultimate responsibility for activities in the Netherlands. She then took on the executive directorship of ABN AMRO Corporate Development.

From 2008, she became an independent consultant and project manager, facilitating a series of major integration and change projects at the interface of IT and commercial operations for various Dutch and international financial institutions.

