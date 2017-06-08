Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä continues to ensure the safety and reliability of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' ships

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 8 June 2017 at 10.30 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä and US-based cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have signed a renewal of their existing performance-based service agreement. Joint continuous improvement efforts ensure that the engines on board of 10 NCLH cruise ships run at optimum performance levels. Wärtsilä supplies NCLH with maintenance service, carried out together by the two companies to secure the safety, engine reliability and performance of the vessels.

The renewed service agreement, signed in May 2017, and relevant to the maintenance of 45 Wärtsilä engines installed on NCLH vessels is tailored to the needs and expectations of NCLH's global operations. The contract extends from scheduled maintenance and spare parts to training programmes and from annual audits to monthly key performance indicator reviews, which measure the performance of Wärtsilä against the jointly set targets.

Guaranteed operational reliability of NCLH's fleet

The contract provides Wärtsilä's Dynamic Maintenance Planning (DMP), so that engine maintenance can be carried out according to actual needs, enabling optimal availability and minimal risk of disruptions. Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) optimises the availability, reliability and performance of Wärtsilä engines on NCLH vessels through the diagnostics of key parameters and on-time decision support.

The contract is part of Wärtsilä's digital portfolio and covers a broad scope of services, including maintenance planning, periodic technical surveys, dedicated technical support and expertise for major overhauls, spare parts supply and workshop services. In addition, Wärtsilä offers NCLH performance guarantees, such as Response Time Guarantee and Quality Guarantee, which ensure that the contractual performance targets are met. The agreement spans over two years, with a renewal option for three additional years.

Wärtsilä continues to provide training to the NCLH crew. The training ensures that the vessels' engines are maintained to the highest standards, and the crew is able to work in full coordination with Wärtsilä's technical team. Overall, the partnership is focused on safe operation of the vessels.

"We are pleased to renew our partnership with Wärtsilä, after working together productively for the past five years. Wärtsilä's expertise in engine maintenance and performance gives us peace of mind, increases the safety of cruise travel and improves the satisfaction of our customers," says Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President, Vessel Operations, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

"We are happy to continue the improvement of operational reliability and availability of NCLH vessels. Our shared commitment to ship efficiency, highest maintenance standards and safety of the ships enables Wärtsilä to fulfil the needs and expectations of NCLH," says Walter Reggente, Vice President, Wärtsilä Services, Americas.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/7X2wnNEkahE9_fxMZnyiOC/*/Norwegian%20Cruise%20Lines.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: The renewed service agreement between Wärtsilä and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings covers 10 cruise ships transiting around the world - here cruise ship Marina in Sydney.

