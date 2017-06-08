WAYNE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- ICTV Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: ICTV) (CSE: ITV), a digitally focused, direct response marketing and branding company specializing in the health, wellness and beauty sector, today provided a business update highlighting the following recent development milestones.

DermaWand has now rolled out chain wide across Kohl's 1,146 stores in the United States.

ClearTouch launched on BestBuy.com during the month of June.

no!no! hair continues to thrive on live shopping during the second quarter. A recent airing at QVC in Germany sold out 7,000 units with an additional airing scheduled in June at QVC in the UK.

ICTV Brands' President Richard Ransom stated, "ICTV continues to expand distribution across its portfolio of products. We are beginning to demonstrate leverage across the portfolio with outlets who previously only sold one product now beginning to increase their ICTV Brands exposure with additional products. We are particularly excited about the brick and mortar rollout at Kohl's, an opportunity that should deliver increased revenue, as well as brand recognition. I look forward to sharing additional business development successes in the near future."

ICTV Brands, Inc.

ICTV Brands, Inc. sells primarily health, beauty and wellness products as well as various consumer products through a multi-channel distribution strategy. ICTV utilizes a distinctive marketing strategy and multi-channel distribution model to develop, market and sell products through, including direct response television, or DRTV, digital marketing campaigns, live home shopping, traditional retail and e-commerce market places, and our international third party distributor network. Its products are sold in the North America and are available in over 65 countries. Its products include DermaWand, a skin care device that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps improve skin tone and texture, DermaVital, a professional quality skin care line that effects superior hydration, the CoralActives brand of acne treatment and skin cleansing products, and Derma Brilliance, a sonic exfoliation skin care system which helps reduce visible signs of aging, Jidue, a facial massager device which helps alleviate stress, and Good Planet Super Solution, a multi-use cleaning agent. On January 23, 2017, we acquired several new brands, through the PhotoMedex and Ermis Labs acquisitions and have begun (or, will shortly begin) marketing and selling the following new products; no!no! ® Hair, a home use hair removal device; no!no!® Skin, a home use device that uses light and heat to calm inflammation and kill bacteria in pores to treat acne; no!no! ® Face Trainer, a home use mask that supports a series of facial exercises; no!no!® Glow, a home use device that uses light and heat energy to treat skin; Made Ya Look, a heated eyelash curler; no!no! ® Smooth Skin Care, an array of skin care products developed to work with the devices to improve the treated skin; Kyrobak, a home use device for the treatment of non-specific lower back pain; ClearTouch ®, a home use device for the safe and efficient treatment of nail fungus; and Ermis Labs acne treatment cleansing bars. ICTV Brands, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information on our current initiatives, please visit www.ictvbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Among these forward-looking statements are statements regarding the closing of additional amounts under the common stock private placement, the ability of ICTV Brands to successfully integrate the acquisitions and become a major player in the worldwide marketplace for health and beauty products, and any other statements regarding ICTV's plans or objectives with respect to the acquisitions. Although ICTV believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. These include risks that may affect the ability of ICTV to successfully raise additional amounts under the common stock financing, and the ability of ICTV to realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact ICTV's forward-looking statements, please see ICTV's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which ICTV has filed with the SEC and similar disclosure, if any, contained in Quarterly Reports filed by ICTV on Form 10-Q after the filing of such Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov. ICTV disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

