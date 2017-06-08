SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Trimax Corporation (OTC PINK: TMXN), dba Saavy Naturals Inc., its recent launch of hemp oil products, and long-term potential.

The U.S. hemp industry was worth about $688 million in 2016, according to Hemp Business Journal and Vote Hemp, including soaps, seeds, oils, protein powders, shampoos, cereals, and numerous other products. With over 30 states legalizing hemp farming, the U.S. has become the largest consumer market for hemp products worldwide, while researchers are only starting to realize the many potential benefits of the non-psychoactive plant.

Grand View Research estimates that the global market for organic personal care products reached $10.6 billion in 2015 and accounted for about 12% of global revenue for the industry. Improving standards of living and increased consumer awareness of harmful chemicals, such as phthalates, aluminum salts, and parabens, have led to increased consumption of organic personal care products and will continue to drive future growth.

New Product Launches

Saavy Naturals recently announced the launch of Saavy Naturals "Bay Rum & Hemp," which is a natural extension to its current line of products, including body cream, bar soap, body scrub, shampoo, and conditioner. The new products became available for purchase online June 7, 2017 at www.saavynaturals.com. In addition, the company has released two introductory gift sets beginning on the same date targeting Father's Day.

"We are excited to be adding this new line of hemp oil products to our brand," said Chief Operating Officer Debra Saavedra. "Research clearly shows that the high content of amino acids and nutrients in hemp oil are extremely beneficial to the skin, and this aligns perfectly with our brand mission of using the most highly effective ingredients that are natural and food-grade quality. This new herbal blend is perfectly suited for men, yet women love it, too."

Saavy Naturals produces a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, including body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles that are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. These products can be found in retailers like Whole Foods, Vitamin Cottage, and Gelson's Market, as well as online through its website and Amazon.com.

