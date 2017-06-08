New Organizational Effort Strengthens Collaboration with Revolabs, Broadens UC Product Portfolio, Support and Services

Yamaha, a leading pro audio company, today announced its commitment to the unified communications (UC) market with the development of a dedicated UC department. Leveraging the expertise of Revolabs, a subsidiary of Yamaha that will be part of the new department, Yamaha will focus on solutions that enhance communication and continue to develop products that help organizations reach their business goals.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005446/en/

The CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for Huddle Rooms (Photo: Business Wire)

"Yamaha has more than 10 years of experience within the UC industry from working with our enterprise customers in Japan," said Hirofumi (Hogan) Osawa, executive officer, senior general manager of audio business division and general manager of UC Department, Yamaha. "Our latest organizational change and solutions developments are natural steps toward cultivating those relationships worldwide. With music and sound technology as one of our core strengths and an investment in significant resources across the company, we're well-positioned to expand our presence in this global market segment with our current and future product suite."

Yamaha acquired Revolabs in 2014, broadening Yamaha's portfolio and knowledge in the UC field and further opening the gate for Yamaha into the UC market. Revolabs is well-known in the industry for its high-quality audio and conferencing solutions and excellent technology integration with leading UC service providers and software leaders, including Microsoft, Google™, Cisco, and Zoom. Combined with Yamaha's world-class quality, Revolabs develops superior conferencing products for its customers.

Revolabs will continue to design, produce, and sell UC conferencing products under the Yamaha brand. New products will combine the strength of both companies in their definition, design, and production to address the projected widening product space in business communications across all vertical market segments. By fusing their technology and expertise, Yamaha and Revolabs will provide cross-solution support that will address the growing range of business communication applications.

The recently announced Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for Huddle Rooms is the first jointly engineered UC product from the two companies. It couples Revolabs' microphone expertise with Yamaha's audio expertise and strict quality control. Alongside incredible audio, the CS-700 incorporates a wide-angle HD camera that ensures meeting participants can see facial expressions and body language that are vital to successful, productive meetings. This solution, the first to include video technology from Yamaha, provides users with comprehensive, high-quality voice, audio, and video that eliminates any operational challenges and creates more productive, intuitive collaboration experiences within huddle spaces.

"Successful communication that connects remote meeting participants is dependent upon exceptional audio and being able to have a high-resolution picture that captures the nuanced facial expressions that are part of effective conversation," said Osawa. "With our mission focused on enhancing customer experience through our products and services, the CS-700 is a natural evolution of our communication portfolio. This offering is just the beginning of our joint quest to enable perfect voice and video that create fulfilling unified communications experiences."

The Yamaha CS-700 will be exhibited in the Yamaha and Revolabs booth, booth 3281, at InfoComm 2017, June 14-16(EST) in Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. In addition, Yamaha and Revolabs will show its portfolio of market-leading solutions for providing customers high-quality UC experiences.

Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in 2014, an innovator that continues to grow in the UC market with superior audio production in wired and wireless microphones, video sound collaboration systems, simple plug-and-play audio, and local and cloud-based management solutions. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world.

http://www.yamaha.com

