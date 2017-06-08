IAR Systems Launches Functional Safety Tools for Renesas Automotive RH850 MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IAR Systems® is proud to announce an extension of its tools offering for safety-related software development with the launch of a functional safety edition for IAR Embedded Workbench® for Renesas Electronics' RH850 Family of automotive microcontrollers (MCUs). The functional safety edition is certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems, and the European railway standard EN 50128.

Functional safety is one of the most important features in embedded systems today, especially within the automotive industry. To ensure functional safety and meet high-integrity standards, developers need to provide extensive justification for selecting a particular development tool, unless the tool is already certified. The proof of compliance for the tools increases cost and time of development. To solve this problem, IAR Systems provides certified editions of the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench, now also available for Renesas' RH850 automotive MCU Family that offers high performance balanced with low-power consumption over a wide and scalable range of products supporting high reliability requirements. The certification validates the quality of IAR Systems' entire development processes, as well as the delivered software. The quality assurance measures applied by IAR Systems and the included Safety Manual allow customers to use IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RH850 in safety-related software development for each Safety Integrity Level (SIL) according to IEC 61508 and each Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) of ISO 26262 without further tool qualification.

"As vehicles take on more tasks traditionally that were left to human drivers, the safety demands on vehicle control systems are increasing dramatically. Approaching automotive engineering with a focus on functional safety significantly enhances the safety of driver assist technologies," says Shinichi Yoshioka, Vice President, Deputy General Manager of 1st Solution Business Unit and Head of Automotive Safety & ADAS Solution Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "We welcome the news that IAR Systems is providing an ISO 26262-certified toolchain for our RH850 Family with rich functional safety and embedded security features, enabling our mutual customers to maintain the highest safety standards throughout the development process. We are pleased to see that our long-standing collaboration with IAR Systems is consistently creating better customer experiences all over the world."

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RH850 includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

In addition to the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RH850 MCUs, IAR Systems offers functional safety tools for ARM®, and for the Renesas RX and the Renesas RL78 Families of MCUs. More information is available at www.iar.com/safety.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, visualSTATE, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00 E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-launches-functional-safety-tools-for-renesas-automotive-rh850-mcus,c2284224

The following files are available for download: