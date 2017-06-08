1. Reports of Board, Supervisory Council and statement of Sworn auditor



To take notice of the reports of the Board, the Supervisory Council and the statement of the sworn auditor of joint stock company "Grindeks".



Voting results: decision is taken with required majority of votes.



2. Approval of Annual report for the year 2016



To approve the following Annual Reports for the year 2016 prepared by the Board of joint stock company "Grindeks" and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "Grindeks": 1) Annual Report for the year 2016 of joint stock company "Grindeks" prepared in accordance with the legislative acts of the Republic of Latvia; 2) Consolidated annual Report for the year 2016 of joint stock company "Grindeks" prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS);



Voting results: decision is taken with required majority of votes.



3. Distribution of the profit for the year 2016



The net profit of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2016 in amount of EUR 8 639 818 distribute as follows: 1) to pay EUR 1 437 750 or EUR 0.15 (fifteen cents) per one share to shareholders in dividends, setting August 1, 2017 as the date of calculation of dividends and August 8, 2017 as the date of payment of dividends; 2) to leave EUR 7 202 068 undistributed and use it for the development of joint stock company "Grindeks" to increase the competitiveness of joint stock company "Grindeks".



Voting results: decision is taken with required majority of votes.



4. Election of the auditor and determination of the remuneration for the auditor



1) To elect "Deloitte Audits Latvia" Ltd. (certificate number 43) as auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2017. 2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2017 in the amount of EUR 47 500, not including taxes provided by the legislative acts. 3) To assign the Board of joint stock company "Grindeks" to sign the contract with the elected auditor for audit of the Annual Reports of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2017.



Voting results: decision is taken with required majority of votes.



5. Election of the Audit Committee and determination of the remuneration for the Audit Committee



1) To elect for the office of the member of joint stock company "Grindeks" Audit Committee for the term three years: 1. Janis Naglis; 2. Uldis Osis; 3. Valdis Garoza.



Voting results: decision is taken by dividing votes.



2) To determine EUR 3000 monthly remuneration for all Audit Committee members together.



Voting results: decision is taken with required majority of votes.



On behalf of the Board of joint stock company "Grindeks", Chairman of the Board J.Bundulis





