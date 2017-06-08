Research and Markets - Global Level Sensors and Switches Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Emerson, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation & Schneider Electric

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global level sensor and switches market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global level sensor and switches market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing need for wireless level sensors. The need for monitoring and analyzing real-time data is one of the major factors, provoking the use of wireless level sensors. These industrial sensors are transducers that alter a physical quantity into electrical signal.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for level sensors and switches in the oil and gas industry. The prominence of the oil and gas industry in the Middle East remains matchless. These oil-rich economies have been consistent demand drivers for level sensors and switches. Africa is globally ranked second after the Middle East in terms of oil exports.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty in selecting the right level sensors. There are a substantial number of level sensors. Each type of sensor works differently and performs various tasks. Capturing and measuring distinct types of phase split between vapor and liquid, and liquid and solid are very difficult. These are the major constraints in the operation of discrete and process industries.



Key vendors



ABB

Emerson

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors



Cognex Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Danfoss

General Electric

JUMO

ProTAACS

SCHMIDT Technology

Shanghai Yuanben Magnetoelectric Technology

Shenzhen Sensor Electronic Technology

SIKO

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Rearch Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



