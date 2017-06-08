The decisions of the meeting of the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter 'the Company') held on 8 June 2017:



- To elect Board member Henriette Wendt as the Chairwoman of the Company's Board for the current term of the Board, i.e. till 27 April 2019;



- To appoint the following members of the Board as the members of the Audit Committee for the term of two years (but in any case not longer than until the term of the membership in the Board): Stefan Block, Ole Stenkil and Inga Skisaker (independent member of the Board). Stefan Block was elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee;



- To elect the following members of the Board as the members of the Remuneration Committee for the term of one year (until 8 June 2018): Henriette Wendt, Claes Nycander and Rolandas Viršilas (independent member of the Board). Henriette Wendt was elected as the Chairwoman of the Remuneration Committee.



Darius Džiaugys, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +370 5 236 7878