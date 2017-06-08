PJSC MAGNIT - Decision to Pay Dividends

Press-release
Krasnodar
June 8, 2017
PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Decision to Pay Dividends
Krasnodar, Russia (June 8, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the decision to pay dividends for the 2016 reporting year made by the AGM.
The annual general shareholders meeting, held on June 8, 2017, made the decision to pay dividends on PJSC "Magnit" shares in the total amount of 6,374,380,940.55 rubles which is 67.41 rubles per share following the results of the 2016 reporting year.
|Type of securities:
|ordinary registered uncertified shares, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8
|State registration number of the securities issue, date of registration:
|1-01-60525-P of March 4, 2004
|Governance body of the Issuer which made the decision to pay dividends:
|General Shareholders Meeting
|Date of the decision to pay dividends:
|June 8, 2017
|Date and the number of the minutes of meeting where the decision to pay dividends was made:
|Minutes w/o No. of 08.06.2017
|Reporting period which the dividend is paid for:
|2016 reporting year
|Total amount of dividends:
|6,374,380,940.55 rubles
|The amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of 2013 financial year:
|67.41 rubles
|Form of payment:
|monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by bank transfer
|Dividend record date:
|June 23, 2017
|Dividend payment date for nominees:
|July 7, 2017
|Dividend payment date for the other shareholders:
|July 28, 2017
For further information, please contact:
|Timothy Post
|Head of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
|Investor Relations Office
|MagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
|Media Inquiries
|Media Relations Department
press@magnit.ru
Company description:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.