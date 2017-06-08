sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,867 Euro		-0,391
-1,21 %
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,309
32,674
18:32
32,421
32,641
18:32
08.06.2017 | 17:24
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Decision to Pay Dividends

Press-release

Krasnodar

June 8, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Decision to Pay Dividends

Krasnodar, Russia (June 8, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the decision to pay dividends for the 2016 reporting year made by the AGM.

The annual general shareholders meeting, held on June 8, 2017, made the decision to pay dividends on PJSC "Magnit" shares in the total amount of 6,374,380,940.55 rubles which is 67.41 rubles per share following the results of the 2016 reporting year.

Type of securities:ordinary registered uncertified shares, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8
State registration number of the securities issue, date of registration:1-01-60525-P of March 4, 2004
Governance body of the Issuer which made the decision to pay dividends:General Shareholders Meeting
Date of the decision to pay dividends:June 8, 2017
Date and the number of the minutes of meeting where the decision to pay dividends was made:Minutes w/o No. of 08.06.2017
Reporting period which the dividend is paid for:2016 reporting year
Total amount of dividends:6,374,380,940.55 rubles
The amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of 2013 financial year:67.41 rubles
Form of payment:monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by bank transfer
Dividend record date:June 23, 2017
Dividend payment date for nominees:July 7, 2017
Dividend payment date for the other shareholders:July 28, 2017

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire