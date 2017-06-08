(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
Regulatory News:
Elior Group(Paris:ELIOR):
|Date
|
Total number of shares1 in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|May 31, 2017
|172 741 785
|Gross total of voting rights: 172 741 785
|
Net total2 of voting rights: 172 738 511
1Par value 0.01 each
2Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Elior Group