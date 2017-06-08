E3 2017: Tobii Announces 15 New Game Titles with Eye Tracking Integrations

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii announced today an expansion of its gaming portfolio to provide new eye tracking features for the PC versions of 15 games. Partnering with top publishers and studios like Deep Silver, Tobii is providing gamers greater immersion by making eye tracking more accessible. These PC games will be available June 12th on Tobii's Game Hub, software that houses all eye tracking enabled games. These new titles continue to further Tobii's goal of implementing eye tracking in more than 100 games by the end of 2017.

"Tobii empowers game studios by giving developers an additional method of game control, the gaze of the gamer, that is more natural and can offer a further immersive experience for their gamers," said Oscar Werner, President of Tobii Tech. "It is our goal to continue driving widespread adoption of eye tracking in games and offer both gamers and developers the opportunity to explore the benefits of this technology."

Eye tracking technology integration in PC gaming is building more momentum than ever before, and with this bundleof integrated games, Tobii's newest eye tracking titles span across a variety of genres that include:

Agents of Mayhem (Deep Silver)

Unturned (Smartly Dressed Games)

Thea: The Awakening (MuHa Games)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Clustertruck (Landfall Games AB)

GunFleet (Areo Gaming)

Through the Woods (Antagonist)

7 Days to Die (The Fun Pimps Entertainment LLC)

The Forest (Endnight Games)

Creativerse (Playful, Inc.)

Event[0] (Ocelot Society)

Distance (Refract Studios)

Salt (Lavaboots Studios)

Valley (Blue Isle Studios)

Dungeons 2 (Kalypso Media Group GmbH)

These titles are supported by a diverse range of gaming devices, suiting a wide variety of gamer preferences, including: gaming notebooks: Alienware 17, Acer Predator 21X, Acer Aspire V17 Nitro and MSI GT72; monitors: Acer Predator XB251HQT, Z301CT, XB271HUT and X27; peripherals: the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C.

Available on Tobii's Game Hub beginning June 12, gamers can explore and customize eye tracking features for these new titles (excluding Agent of Mayhem). This hub, which houses all 75+ titles in Tobii's game portfolio and also allows users to control settings for nonnative implementations.

Eye Tracking Features inDeep Silver's Agents of Mayhem

In Agents of Mayhem (available August 15 in the US / August 18 in all other territories), eye tracking creates a fast-paced gaming experience with features that effortlessly enhance gameplay and create a more real-life experience. Extended view allows players to rotate the in-game camera using eye and head tracking, allowing characters to quickly glance over their shoulders. With the addition of Awareness, the character's head moves in the same direction as the players and makes the environment aware of where the player is looking. Clean UI and Dynamic Light remove UI elements when not in use and make the brightness of the game adapt to different light environments. With Aim at Gaze, it is possible for players to aim using their eyes, as in real-life, by looking directly at their targets. Alienware 17 owners can expect advanced AlienFX lighting features associated with the gameplay to bring the game to life.

"Using Tobii eye tracking in Agents of Mayhem feels completely natural and makes the whole game experience more seamless" said Eric Arnold, Project Technical Director at Deep Silver Volition. "The way that all of the features interact in a consistent, intuitive way really makes it shine."

Tobii will showcaseAgents of Mayhem and other eye-tracking demos next week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Alienware booth: South Hall #3023, in Los Angeles, CA from June 13-15.

