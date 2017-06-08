EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Akari Therapeutics, Plc and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Akari Therapeutics, Plc ("Akari" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between March 30, 2017 and May 11, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 11, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Akari made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects. On April 26, 2017, Edison Research Ltd. issued a report on the Company called, "Akari's Coversin matches Soliris in Phase II." The next day, it was announced that the report was withdrawn due to "material inaccuracies." On May 11, 2017, Akari announced that CEO, Dr. Gur Roshwalb, has been placed on administrative leave while the Board of Directors reviews whether Dr. Roshwalb and other executives were involved with the materially inaccurate research report. When this information was announced, Akari shares fell in value, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

