TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Brionor Resources Inc. ("Brionor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BNR) is pleased to announce that its corporate name has been changed to Magna Terra Minerals Inc. ("Magna Terra"). Effective Friday June 9, 2017, the common shares of Brionor will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new corporate name Magna Terra Minerals Inc. The new trading symbol of Magna Terra will be "MTT". The name change has been undertaken to reflect a 'rebranding' of the company in conjunction with its recent acquisition of Atala Resources Corp. (See Press Release dated May 8, 2017) and its highly prospective precious metals exploration property portfolio located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.. The name change was approved by the shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Brionor held in Toronto on March 30, 2017.

Shareholders do not need to do anything with respect to their share certificates in the name of "Brionor Resources Inc.". However, shareholders may exchange their "Brionor Resources Inc." share certificates for new certificates in the name of "Magna Terra Minerals Inc." with Computershare Investor Services Inc., on a one-for-one basis, at any time.

"The new corporate name, Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (meaning "Great Earth") is symbolic of the new direction that Magna Terra has initiated with the recent acquisition of over 103,000 hectares of very prospective precious metals exploration property in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina," said Lew Lawrick, President and Chief Executive Officer. We are very excited to begin the next chapter of the company with our focus being the advancement of this significant exploration portfolio in a region of Argentina that is host to numerous world class Au and Ag deposits."

Magna Terra will be launching a new website in the coming days in conjunction with the name change.

About Brionor / Magna Terra

Brionor / Magna Terra is a junior mining exploration company with a portfolio of exploration projects in Quebec, and a large, very prospective exploration project portfolio in in the emerging precious metals Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure by the parties to complete the Transaction, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets or markets for other commodities, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

