OneSoft Solutions Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: OSS, OTCQB: OSSIF) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 27th. Registration will begin on Tuesday at 7:00AM, and the event will last until the evening. The day will be jam-packed with company sessions, presentations, good food, and plenty of time to network with other investors over drinks at the reception. This event does not allow service providers - only portfolio managers, analysts, and private investors.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To register, please go to our website (http://microcapconf.com/conferences/toronto-2017/) and click "Request Registration."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: OneSoft Solutions Inc.


