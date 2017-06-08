The global military aircraft battery marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global military aircraft battery market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on battery chemistry, which includes lithium-based batteries, nickel-based batteries, and lead-acid batteries.

Changing warfare strategies are driving nations to procure highly-advanced next-generation aircraft, and the changing market dynamics is creating demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient power sources. Using alternate power generation technologies such as batteries, prime defense contractors are developing next-generation military aircraft integrated with Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technologies. The demand for advanced fighter aircraft is driving the growth of the global military aircraft battery market.

Technavio segments the global military aircraft battery market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest military aircraft battery market

"North America leads the global military aircraft market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements, and thus generates a very high demand for military aircraft batteries. Although Brazil and Canada also invest in the development of these aircraft, the market is primarily dominated by the US. The US is the largest spender in military aerospace globally, and it is estimated to spend over USD 260 billion by 2025," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on defense

The growth of the market in the Americas is primarily supported by the high investment in the procurement, sustainment and modernization, and R&D programs for advanced aircraft by the US Department of Defense (DoD). The US Air Force has also initiated the planning and designing of sixth generation fighter aircraft such as TACAIR, which is expected to be more advanced and lethal, creating the need for high-tech parts including batteries.

Military aircraft battery market in EMEA

Europe is currently facing a challenging security situation on many fronts. The economic and political crisis in European countries such as Greece, Ireland, Cyprus, and Ukraine, and violence in the Middle East and North African countries display multiple challenges for the militaries.

European countries such as Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UK have developed and procured a number of military aircraft to have greater control over security situations and to improve the combat readiness in times of crisis.

Military aircraft battery market in APAC

"Asian countries are experiencing an era of indigenization in terms of developing and manufacturing military platforms and weapons. Countries like China and India have invested significantly in the development of newer generation aircraft to cater to their respective defense requirements due to the growing territorial disputes among the neighboring countries," says Moutushi.

India is in immediate need of 400 next-generation aircraft to fill the gap arising due to the aging of aircraft deployed with the Indian Armed Forces. The Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) entered a contract with France for the acquisition of 36 Rafale multi-role aircraft. As per the agreement, the entire project will be carried out under the Make in India initiative of Government of India. It is expected that the first batch of aircraft will be rolled out in 2022.

The top vendors in the global military aircraft battery market highlighted in the report are:

Concorde Battery

Cella Energy

Sion Power

Saft

Tadiran Batteries, Germany

