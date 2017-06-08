MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2017.

Second quarter revenue was $79.5 million, an increase of 1.3% over revenue of $78.5 million in the second quarter last year. On a year to date basis, revenue was $158.4 million compared to $152.9 million last year, an increase of 3.6%. The revenue increase primarily reflects incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions but is mitigated by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange compared to last year which negatively impacted revenue by an estimated $3.3 million in the quarter and $8.0 million year to date. Hosted and maintenance services revenue was $39.9 million in the quarter, an increase of 4.2% over the same period last year and includes the estimated negative impact of foreign exchange of $1.65 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20.5 million ($0.75 per diluted share) compared to $19.3 million ($0.71 per diluted share) in last year's second quarter and includes the net negative impact of $2.1 million related to foreign exchange losses compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year to date was $43.6 million ($1.60 per diluted share) compared to $38.4 million ($1.41 per diluted share) last year, an increase of 13.6%. This includes the net negative impact of $4.4 million related to foreign exchange losses on a year to date basis compared to last year, which would have resulted in a 26.7% increase compared to the prior year excluding foreign exchange losses.

Net income for the quarter was $9.0 million ($0.33 per diluted share) compared to the prior year's second quarter net income of $8.5 million ($0.31 per diluted share). Results from operating activities for the quarter were $19.5 million compared to $18.1 million in the prior year's second quarter, an increase of 7.5% over the prior year.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $35.0 million compared to $35.2 million in the prior year's second quarter and include incremental operating costs related to acquired operations, net of the favourable impact of foreign exchange. Non-cash amortization charges in the quarter were $7.5 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year's second quarter and include amortization charges for acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations. On a year to date basis operating expenses before special charges were $65.9 million compared to $67.6 million and include incremental operating costs related to acquired operations, net of the favourable impact of foreign exchange compared to last year.

Enghouse generated cash flows from operations of $18.4 million in the quarter and closed the quarter with $87.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $85.9 million at October 31, 2016. The cash balance was achieved after year-to-date payments comprised of $16.2 million (net of cash acquired and holdbacks) for Tollgrade Communications Inc. (acquired April 12, 2017), $1.7 million to partially settle loans inherited from the Presence Technology, S.L. acquisition (completed October 28, 2016), $0.4 million for prior period acquisitions, and $7.5 million in dividends paid.

The Board of Directors has approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on August 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2017.

Enghouse remains committed to its acquisition strategy and continues to seek accretive acquisitions.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday June 9, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-640-5946 or North American Toll-Free +1-866-233-4606. No PIN is required.

About Enghouse

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:

Three Months ended Six Months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, April 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------- Total Revenue $ 79,543 $ 78,537 $ 158,383 $ 152,907 Results from operating activities 19,483 18,116 41,931 35,959 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 595 791 1,209 1,617 Special charges 383 412 481 819 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,461 $ 19,319 $ 43,621 $ 38,395 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.7% 24.6% 27.5% 25.1% Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 1.60 $ 1.41 Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) April 30 October 31 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,904 $ 78,436 Short-term investments 6,667 7,423 Accounts receivable, net 90,989 73,588 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,485 9,720 -------------------------------- 189,045 169,167 Non-current assets: Long-term deposits and accounts 1,131 1,357 receivable, net Property, plant and equipment 5,710 5,696 Intangible assets 92,058 86,632 Goodwill 156,265 144,578 Deferred income tax assets 9,881 11,765 -------------------------------- Total assets $ 454,090 $ 419,195 -------------------------------- -------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 59,350 $ 55,440 Income taxes payable 1,920 5,139 Dividends payable 4,312 3,767 Provisions 856 2,111 Deferred revenue 63,936 54,300 Current portion of long-term loans 395 - -------------------------------- 130,769 120,757 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liabilities 24,252 21,053 Deferred revenue 6,245 4,788 Net employee defined benefit obligation 2,357 - Long-term loans 2,272 4,049 -------------------------------- Total liabilities 165,895 150,647 -------------------------------- Shareholders' Equity Share capital 70,271 69,555 Contributed surplus 4,272 3,875 Retained earnings 200,326 187,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,326 7,469 -------------------------------- Total shareholders' equity 288,195 268,548 -------------------------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 454,090 $ 419,195 -------------------------------- -------------------------------- Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30 Six months ended April 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue Software licenses $ 23,781 $ 24,444 $ 47,989 $ 45,214 Hosted and maintenance services 39,910 38,300 79,076 76,106 Professional services 14,852 14,482 28,820 28,917 Hardware 1,000 1,311 2,498 2,670 ------------------------------------------------------- 79,543 78,537 158,383 152,907 ------------------------------------------------------- Direct costs Software licenses 1,453 1,203 3,562 2,360 Services 22,606 22,698 44,849 44,488 Hardware 625 925 1,626 1,730 ------------------------------------------------------- 24,684 24,826 50,037 48,578 ------------------------------------------------------- Revenue, net of direct costs 54,859 53,711 108,346 104,329 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 23,327 22,915 42,818 43,056 Research and development 11,071 11,477 21,907 22,878 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 595 791 1,209 1,617 Special charges 383 412 481 819 ------------------------------------------------------- 35,376 35,595 66,415 68,370 ------------------------------------------------------- Results from operating activities 19,483 18,116 41,931 35,959 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (7,511) (7,008) (14,968) (13,848) Finance income 60 21 99 54 Finance expenses (142) (87) (249) (168) Other (expense) income (19) 22 151 55 ------------------------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 11,871 11,064 26,964 22,052 Provision for income taxes 2,844 2,544 6,204 5,071 ------------------------------------------------------- Net income for the period $ 9,027 $ 8,520 $ 20,760 $ 16,981 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations 14,667 (18,240) 7,978 (9,457) Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for sale investments - - - (14) Unrealized loss on available for sale investments (2,352) (60) (2,445) (199) Deferred income tax recovery 312 8 324 28 ------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) 12,627 (18,292) 5,857 (9,642) ------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss) $ 21,654 $ (9,772) $ 26,617 $ 7,339 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.77 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.76 $ 0.62 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Enghouse Systems Limited Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Accumulated other Share Share Contributed comprehensive Retained Capital capital surplus income (loss) earnings Total -number $ $ $ $ $ Balance - November 1, 2016 26,906,962 69,555 3,875 7,469 187,649 268,548 Net income - - - - 20,760 20,760 Other Comprehensive Income: Cumulative Translation Adjustment - - - 7,978 - 7,978 Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for-sale investments - - - - - - Unrealized loss on available- for-sale investments - - - (2,445) - (2,445) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 324 - 324 ------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income for the period - - - 5,857 20,760 26,617 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Employee share options: Value of services recognized - - 544 - - 544 Proceeds on issuing shares 45,500 716 (147) - - 569 Dividends - - - - (8,083) (8,083) ------------------------------------------------------------- Balance - April 30, 2017 26,952,462 70,271 4,272 13,326 200,326 288,195 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Balance - November 1, 2015 26,587,262 64,203 4,029 20,254 154,866 243,352 Net income - - - - 16,981 16,981 Other Comprehensive Income: Cumulative Translation Adjustment - - - (9,457) - (9,457) Transfer to net income of realized gains on available- for-sale investments - - - (14) - (14) Unrealized loss on available- for-sale investments - - - (199) - (199) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 28 - 28 ------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income for the period - - - (9,642) 16,981 7,339 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Employee share options: Value of services recognized - - 576 - - 576 Proceeds on issuing shares 225,700 3,098 (590) - - 2,508 Dividends - - - - (6,971) (6,971) ------------------------------------------------------------- Balance - April 30, 2016 26,812,962 67,301 4,015 10,612 164,876 246,804 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30 Six months ended April 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,027 $ 8,520 $ 20,760 $ 16,981 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 595 791 1,209 1,617 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 7,511 7,008 14,968 13,848 Stock-based compensation expense 356 251 544 576 Provision for income taxes 2,844 2,544 6,204 5,071 Finance expenses and other expense/income 161 65 98 113 ------------------------------------------------------- 20,494 19,179 43,783 38,206 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 956 4,122 (7,062) (6,502) Income taxes paid (3,090) (2,608) (7,686) (4,105) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flows from operating activities 18,360 20,693 29,035 27,599 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (354) (1,001) (919) (2,319) Purchase of other software (731) (485) (1,220) (619) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $3,637 (2016 - $2,202) (16,170) (3,334) (16,170) (29,353) Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions (51) (2,753) (444) (3,443) Net (purchase) sale of short-term investments (722) 350 (1,330) (695) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flows used in investing activities (18,028) (7,223) (20,083) (36,429) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of share capital 205 11 569 2,508 Repayment of loans - - (1,667) - Payment of cash dividend (3,771) (3,218) (7,538) (6,408) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,566) (3,207) (8,636) (3,900) Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 3,494 (4,449) 2,152 (1,273) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 260 5,814 2,468 (14,003) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 80,644 74,314 78,436 94,131 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 80,904 $ 80,128 $ 80,904 $ 80,128 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Enghouse Systems Limited Selected Segment Reporting Information (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended April 30 April 30 ------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------------------- Revenue: Asset Management Group $ 32,466 $ 29,849 $ 63,752 $ 55,607 Interactive Management Group 47,077 48,688 94,631 97,300 ------------------------------------------------------- Total $ 79,543 $ 78,537 $ 158,383 $ 152,907 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- Asset Management Group: - Segment profit before special charges $ 8,760 $ 7,321 $ 17,285 $ 13,228 - Special charges (440) (288) (344) (513) ------------------------------------------------------- Asset Management Group profit $ 8,320 $ 7,033 $ 16,941 $ 12,715 ------------------------------------------------------- Interactive Management Group: - Segment profit before special charges $ 12,760 $ 12,906 $ 28,528 $ 27,629 - Special charges 57 (124) (137) (306) ------------------------------------------------------- Interactive Management Group profit $ 12,817 $ 12,782 $ 28,391 $ 27,323 ------------------------------------------------------- Corporate expenses (1,654) (1,699) (3,401) (4,079) ------------------------------------------------------- Results from operating activities $ 19,483 $ 18,116 $ 41,931 $ 35,959 ------------------------------------------------------- Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (7,511) (7,008) (14,968) (13,848) Finance income 60 21 99 54 Finance expenses (142) (87) (249) (168) Other (expense) income (19) 22 151 55 ------------------------------------------------------- Income before income taxes $ 11,871 $ 11,064 $ 26,964 $ 22,052 ------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------

